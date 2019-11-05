CBI raids 170 locations across 15 states in connection with Rs 7,000 cr bank frauds

NET Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday carried out searches at nearly 170 locations across 15 states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat as part of a nationwide crackdown on bank fraud.

A CBI official said the simultaneous raids in bank fraud cases started early Tuesday morning.

The raids by the investigating agency, which has a dedicated wing to probe bank frauds, are linked to investigation in 35 criminal cases involving fraud of Rs 7,000 crore.

The agency has not revealed the names of the banks which have been targeted in the nationwide raids.

A senior CBI official only said that the locations include residence and offices of senior bank functionaries located in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

This agency has carried out several similar searches in bank fraud cases in the last few months.

Source: Hindustantimes