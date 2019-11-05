Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 05 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

CBI raids 170 locations across 15 states in connection with Rs 7,000 cr bank frauds

CBI raids 170 locations across 15 states in connection with Rs 7,000 cr bank frauds
November 05
13:14 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday carried out searches at nearly 170 locations across 15 states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat as part of a nationwide crackdown on bank fraud.

A CBI official said the simultaneous raids in bank fraud cases started early Tuesday morning.

The raids by the investigating agency, which has a dedicated wing to probe bank frauds, are linked to investigation in 35 criminal cases involving fraud of Rs 7,000 crore.

The agency has not revealed the names of the banks which have been targeted in the nationwide raids.

A senior CBI official only said that the locations include residence and offices of senior bank functionaries located in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

This agency has carried out several similar searches in bank fraud cases in the last few months.

Source: Hindustantimes

Tags
CBI
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.