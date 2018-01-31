Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 01 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

CBI Registers 30 More FIRs in Manipur Fake Encounter Case

CBI Registers 30 More FIRs in Manipur Fake Encounter Case
January 31
21:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Special Investigation Team of the CBI, probing the alleged extra-judicial killings and fake encounters in Manipur, has taken over probe in 30 pending cases in adherence to the apex court’s January 31 deadline.

The Supreme Court had on January 16 chided the investigative agency for not registering the required number of cases in the matter, as directed by it earlier.

It had directed the SIT to lodge 30 more FIRs on or before January 31 this year, after the SIT informed the court that it had registered 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) till date in the case. The agency has now registered 30 more FIRs in the Manipur fake encounter case, taking the total number of cases to 42.

The top court had on July 14 last set up an SIT comprising five CBI officers, and ordered registration of FIRs and probe into the alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur. It had asked the CBI director to lodge the necessary FIRs and complete the investigation by December 31 last year.

The apex court, which is hearing a PIL seeking probe into 1,528 alleged extra-judicial killings in the north eastern state, had ordered registration of FIRs in 81 cases, but the CBI could not find enough material to register the same in large number of cases.

After going through the agency’s status report, the apex court had on January 16 ordered to file 30 more FIRs in addition to the 12 cases already filed by the CBI.

-PTI

Tags
CBI Fake EncounterManipur Fake encounterManipur Fake Encounter Case
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.