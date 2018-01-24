Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 24 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

CBI Sleuths Reconstruct ‘Fake Encounter’ Killings in Manipur

CBI Sleuths Reconstruct 'Fake Encounter' Killings in Manipur
January 24
10:40 2018
To meet the Supreme Court deadline the CBI sleuths have been reconstructing the alleged fake encounters between state, central forces and armed insurgents in Manipur.

Police and paramilitary personnel were asked to repeat the “encounters” which happened in secluded areas of the state, the agency officials said.

On January 16 the Supreme Court directed the Special Investigation Team of the CBI to submit chargesheets in 12 alleged fake encounter cases. The apex court also directed the central agency to do the same in 30 other cases pertaining to “fake encounters”.

Human rights groups had submitted a list of 1,528 persons who are said to have been killed in “fake encounters”.

Renu Takhellambam, President of the Extra Judicial Execution Victim Families Association, urged people to give their statements without fear.

“Those who had witnessed the fake encounters killing should come forward and give statements so that the guilty personnel are punished,” she said.

Meanwhile, there is unease among some officials since T. Herojit, a police head constable and now whistle blower, had approached the apex court. Herojit had confessed to have killed over 70 youths in fake encounters.

He said that the names and details of the encounters had been recorded in his private diaries. He said that he had killed them on the orders of higher ups.

-IANS

fake encounter Manipur Fake encounter
