CBI Takes Over Probe into Louis Berger Scam

The CBI has taken over the probe into the Louis Berger bribery scam in Assam on the orders of the Gauhati High Court, and registered an FIR.

Unidentified officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and US-based multinational company Louis Berger International and the Assam government have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption, according to the CBI FIR.

In its order on September 1, the Gauhati High Court had asked the CBI to take over the probe, saying the state police’s investigation was not satisfactory.

The court order had come on a petition alleging that the company adopted illegal means for obtaining three water supply projects in Goa and Guwahati.

“It is stated by the petitioners that the penalty of 1.71 crore US dollars was imposed on the company (in the US),” it had said while handing over the probe to the CBI.

PTI