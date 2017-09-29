Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 29 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

CBI Takes Over Probe into Louis Berger Scam

CBI Takes Over Probe into Louis Berger Scam
September 29
10:49 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The CBI has taken over the probe into the Louis Berger bribery scam in Assam on the orders of the Gauhati High Court, and registered an FIR.

Unidentified officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and US-based multinational company Louis Berger International and the Assam government have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption, according to the CBI FIR.

In its order on September 1, the Gauhati High Court had asked the CBI to take over the probe, saying the state police’s investigation was not satisfactory.

The court order had come on a petition alleging that the company adopted illegal means for obtaining three water supply projects in Goa and Guwahati.

“It is stated by the petitioners that the penalty of 1.71 crore US dollars was imposed on the company (in the US),” it had said while handing over the probe to the CBI.

PTI

Tags
GMDAguwahatiHimanta Biswa SarmaLouis Berger
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.