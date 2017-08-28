Tue, 29 Aug 2017

CBI to Probe ABMSU Leader Murder

August 28
21:58 2017
The Central government has handed over the investigation in the murder of a minority students’ leader in Assam to the CBI as the state had sought, it was announced on Monday.

Union Development of North Eastern Region Minister Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the PMO, informed Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the decision over phone on Monday, an official statement said.

All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) President Lafikul Islam was killed by unidentified miscreants at Titaguri market in Kokrajhar district on August 1.

The Assam government has already constituted a Special Investigative Team, headed by Inspector General of Police Anurag Tankha, to inquire into the brutal murder and provided ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased leader.

The state had earlier recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the brutal killing of the students’ leader.

-IANS

