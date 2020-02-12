Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 12 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

CBI vs CBI: Court expresses displeasure over probe in bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana

CBI vs CBI: Court expresses displeasure over probe in bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana
February 12
12:26 2020
NET Bureau

A Delhi court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the CBI’s investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and asked why the accused with a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP.

Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

The CBI registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

“Why are certain accused who seem to have a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP,” asked Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The court put up the matter for further consideration on February 19.

Source: India Today

