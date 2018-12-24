CBSE Announces Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet

CBSE Class 10 Time Table

CBSE Class 12 Time Table

The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However, answer books will be given to students at 10 am. Students have to write their particulars on the answer book. The question paper will be distributed to students at 10.15 am.

CBSE offers 40 vocational subjects in Class 12 and 15 in Class 10. The exams for vocational subjects will be held earlier. This decision has been taken after the Delhi High Court order said that Delhi University should fix the cut-off dates for admission to undergraduate courses only after CBSE result are declared including result for re-evaluation.

“While preparing the date sheet, the admission schedule of Delhi University has also been considered,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

Exams for core academic subjects will begin in March.

Out of 240 subjects it offers, this year students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes.

Results will be declared by the first week of June, said Bhardwaj.

