Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 29 May 2018

Northeast Today

CBSE Class 10 Results out, Four Share Top Position

CBSE Class 10 Results out, Four Share Top Position
May 29
15:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 10 examinations, with four students sharing the top position.

Anil Swarup, Secretary of School Education and Literacy with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, on Monday announced that the results would be out by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, the results were announced a little after 1 p.m. on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon; Rimzhim Agarwal from R P Public School, Bijnor; Nandini Garg from Scottish International School, Shamli; and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya, Cochin, topped the exam with 499 marks.

The overall pass percentage was 86.70, with girls outdoing boys by 3.35 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Ajmer emerged as top three regions pass percentage-wise, scoring 99.60, 97.37 and 91.86, respectively.

Pass percentage for Delhi region was lower than national at 78.62.

A total of 131,493 students crossed the 90 per cent mark, while 27,476 scored more than 95 per cent out of more than 16 lakh who appeared for the exam.

Students from 17,567 schools from across the country and abroad had taken exams at 4,460 centres.

-IANS

Tags
CBSE Class 10CBSE Class 10 Result
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.