CBSE Class X Results to be Declared Online on Saturday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it will declare the Class X exam results on Saturday and the same will be put online.

The results can be checked on www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in. The results will be sent to schools on their respective email addresses registered with the board, the CBSE said.

Students and parents were advised not to visit its office for knowing the results.

“The result will not be available on CBSE premises and the public are advised not to visit the Board’s office for collection of results,” a CBSE statement said. It said like previous years, there will be no official press conference on the occasion.