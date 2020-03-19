Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 19 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

CBSE postpones ongoing examinations of Class 10 & 12

March 19
12:17 2020
The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has postponed all the ongoing Board examinations of Class-10 and 12 in view of Corona virus outbreak. According to an official release, the examinations will be re-scheduled after 31st of March. The re-examinations that were rescheduled to be held for North-East Delhi candidates will also be further rescheduled.

The rescheduled dates will be communicated by the board to all its stakeholders by the month-end after re-assessment of the situation, the release said.

All ongoing board examination related evaluation work in various evaluation centers in the country has also been suspended till 31st of March.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, however, said that all the Board examinations will be held as per schedule. The ICSE Board Secretary said in New Delhi that the Board has not postponed any examinations.

Source: New On Air

