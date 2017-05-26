CBSE to Announce Class 12 Results on Sunday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 12 results on Sunday, the board said on Friday.

The results will be announced online and can be accessed on — www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in

The results are coming out after an ongoing controversy over the board’s moderation policy. The CBSE had proposed scrapping the policy on April 25 that entailed according extra marks to students as compensation for tough, inarticulate, confusing questions.

However, when the matter reached the Delhi High court, it shot down the proposal, saying the rules cannot be changed at the eleventh hour.