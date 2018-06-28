CBSE Toppers of Sikkim Felicitated

The West Sikkim District Administration Center headed by District Collector Dr. A. B. Karki visited the Yuksam Senior Secondary School in Gyalshing, with an objective to motivate and encourage the students.

The District Collector felicitated the ‘Government School Category’ CBSE toppers of Sikkim, Indrajeet Sharma and Anisha Chettri.

Indrajeet Sharma who scored 94% and Anisha Chettri with 92% emerged as state toppers were felicitated by the DC who was accompanied by the SDM and BDO along with other officials.

Further, the DC also felicitated the School Principal Winne Fred Rai and the teachers for their selfless work and dedication.