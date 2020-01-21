CCTOA wants talks with CM Sarbananda Sonowal and high-level panel

NET Bureau

The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organization of Assam (CCTOA) has raised the demand for a meeting with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to iron out a few anomalies that are in the New Land Policy, 2019 of the State. It also demanded another sitting with the high-level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord before the panel submits its report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The CCTOA had a crucial meeting at Tribal Rest House at Paltan Bazar here on Monday when these two decisions were taken.

CCTOA chief coordinator Aditya Khakhlari said in a statement issued to the media that the high-level committee should take the tribal organizations of the State into confidence before submitting its report to the MHA. “Likewise, Dispur should also take the tribal organizations into confidence and dispel their doubts over the new land policy,” he said.

The CCTOA said that the NDFB-S joining the peace process is a welcome move. It, however, said that there should be a concrete development on the peace front involving solutions to the problem of the ULFA, Karbi problems and other burning issues of the State.

