Cease-Work Strike Paralyses Work in Manipur Govt Offices

The employees of Manipur Secretariat launched an indefinite cease-work strike from Monday as their demand for the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission is yet to be fulfilled.

On the other hand, the phased sit-in protest organised by the Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of two government employees organisations demanding enhanced pay entered the 68th day on Monday.

S. Shashikanta, vice president of the Manipur Secretariat Services Association, said: “It is not that we want strike. All of us want to discharge official works sincerely. But then we should get the enhanced pay like other states. There’s no reason why the Manipur government cannot implement it. Tripura has already implemented it.”

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar, in charge of the finance portfolio, said: “If the enhanced pay is to be paid, we will need Rs 1,600 crore more every year. But we do not have this whopping amount.”

Manipur depends on central largesse since it does not have good resources. Chief minister N. Biren Singh said: “We agree in principle to pay as per the recommendations of the 7th commission. But we should be given some time to sort out the financial involvement.”

But over a lakh agitating employees are not convinced why the Manipur government needs more time unlike other states. The leaders said that they were not demanding immediate implementation of the enhanced pay, but at least a time table for the same should be there.

The agitating employees say that they would continue with the indefinite cease-work since the government stand was untenable and their demands rightful.

