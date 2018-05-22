Celebrate Motherhood with Care

April Edition, Health

Pregnancy and motherhood is a blessing for a woman and it is believed the motherhood completes a woman. However, the process is not easy. From the time of conception till and even after delivery, extra special care has to be taken for the good of the mother as well as the baby. Read on to know about how to take proper care before, during and after pregnancy. Satabdi Saikia finds out more

First Words

Pregnancy care involves proper care during the Pre-natal (before birth), and Post-partum (after birth) phases.

Pre-natal Phase: This phase is important because proper care and necessary steps taken during this stage will ensure a safe delivery. Visiting the doctors regularly helps in monitoring the growth of the baby as well as in identifying complications if any. If complications are not taken care of in initially, it can lead to serious consequences.

Keep an eye on your weight: Weight gain during pregnancy varies from woman to woman. Average weight is about 25-30 pounds. If you are underweight then you need gain more and if you weight is more then you need to lose. Consult your doctor for better measures. Eating right is important. Fruits, vegetables and prescribes the amount of protein intake is healthy for an expectant mother.

Post- Partum Phase: This phase requires serious attention as the mother goes through many emotional and physical changes after delivery. The proper amount of rest, vaginal care and diet are essential during this phase.

Expert’s Advice: Dr Smita Das, Goenka Nursing Home (IHR), Guwahati

Pregnancy care begins much before pregnancy occurs. There can be many complications associated with pregnancy. Hence, taking proper measures prior pregnancy can reduce the risks of complications.

First, the couple should plan that they want to have a baby. When the couple is prepared, the first thing they should do is get some tests done like- Thyroid tests, haemoglobin tests etc. Any abnormalities in these tests can result in miscarriage. Hence, these tests are important. After the tests are normal, the women should start consuming Folic acid, four months prior to the conception. The couple should try to conceive during those four months.

Once you are pregnant, immediately consult a doctor. The few months are associated with vomiting which is normal. Another reason for this could be gastritis. Therefore, the expectant should have frequent meals of small amounts. Folic acid should also be consumed during the first three months. During this period the first pregnancy scan should be done which is generally ignored by the people to monitor the location of the fetus.

One very important point that should be kept in mind by the expectant mothers is the intake of Iron and Calcium which should continue even after delivery.

Nowadays, normal deliveries have shrunk in numbers. This has happened mostly because the expectant are lacking the muscle strength required for the maternal push. Some amount of yoga, exercise is good during pregnancy helps in loosening the muscles.

Alcohol and smoking should be strictly avoided during this period.

After delivery, first 6 weeks are important because during this period the physical changes that took place in reverse back to normal. If you had a normal delivery, the uterus will shrink during this period and if it was a cesarean delivery then it may take some more time to heal.

A mother needs more care and attention after delivery. The mother should eat healthy food to ensure sufficient amount of milk production. Excess of everything is harmful. So, the mother should consume all kinds of nutrients in equal amounts. Because whatever the mother eats will be eventually going to the baby as a mother has to breastfeed the newborn for 6 months.

There should be a gap of at least one year between two pregnancies.

Most importantly, awareness should be spread about the concerns, especially the facilities provided by the government so that the expectant mothers from rural areas too could get proper care and attention.