Census 2021 from April 20; Specially-designed App to ensure accurate data

NET Bureau

The Directorate of Census, Assam is going to use a specially-designed mobile App for the Census 2021 to put an end to the collection of erroneous information that often occurs because of negligence on the part of enumerators or otherwise.

The phase 1 of the Census 2021 is going to start from April 20 this year with special thrust on ‘quality and accuracy in data collection’.

Talking to The Sentinel, State Director of Census Narayan Konwar said, “The process of house numbering and house enumeration is going to start from April 20 to May 20, 2020. The population census, on the other hand, will start from February 9, 2021 and continue till February 28, 2021. We’ve already started the training of census officials. There were allegations of collection of incorrect data during the Census. Such errors do occur when enumerators prepare data without physically visiting their assigned areas. However, now we’ve a mechanism to put an end to this unwanted practice. We’ve specially designed a mobile App for uploading data by census enumerators. Detailed data of houses and people will be uploaded in this mobile App. This App will compel an enumerator to visit his/her assigned areas as the App won’t be activated unless he/she physically visits the assigned places. In fact, all concerned, including the deputy commissioners, will be aware of an enumerator on census duty visiting a particular area with this App.”

Konwar further said, “Enumerators will have to meet gaon burhas or representatives of NGOs and organizations while visiting an assigned area. This is also a fact that some people fudge figures by hiding or providing false information. To avoid this practice, we’re training the enumerators for ensuring community involvement during their enumeration.”

According to Konwar, around one lakh officials, including 60,000 enumerators, are going to be engaged during the Census work. The enumerators, according to Konwar, are mostly teachers as they know their respective areas better than other officials. “But then, that may affect classes. However, to make up the loss of classes, we’ve made it a point that each teacher engaged as enumerator has to go for Census work only after attending some classes. Moreover, with the introduction of the mobile App, now on enumeration is not going to be a time-taking exercise,” he said, and added, “Even after taking all such measures if any enumerator is found to neglect his/her duty, he/she will have to face action. By the same logic, if any person is found to hide information or give false information, measures will be initiated against him/her as well.”

Information regarding language, religion, caste, educational qualification, family size, possession of household goods, occupation etc, are sought during the enumeration.

Source: The Sentinel