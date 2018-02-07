Central Funds Being Used for Other Purposes in Tripura: BJP MP

BJP MP Rupa Ganguli on Tuesday said that the central government is providing funds to Tripura for its overall development but the money is being for “other purposes”.

She said, despite the fund flow by the central government people Tripura is deprived of healthcare, good roads. The people are facing difficulty as the funds are not being utilised for their, Ganguli said at an election rally at Sonamura in Sipahijala district.

The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving good amount of funds for development of the state, but those funds are being used for other purposes by different quarters, she said. If scams emerge because of this, if the central funds are not used and if development does not take place in the state, this (LF) government should be changed,” she said.

The assembly polls for the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 18 and the ruling Left Front under Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is contesting the election this time to return to power for the fifth consecutive term.

Ganguli said Modi is the only prime minister who introduced many welfare schemes for women in the country.

Earlier more than 60 per cent women in the country had no toilets in their homes, but things have changed after the prime minister launched programmes to end it and introduced many programmes for sanitation and healthcare of women, she said.

She said there was a change in the life style of the country’s women. More than 2.5 crore of them received LPG stoves under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and ten crore families were given health cards under health care insurance programme which benefitted 50 crore people.

-PTI