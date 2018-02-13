Central Inter-Ministerial Team Inspects Damages in East Siang

The Central Inter-Ministerial Team on arriving in Pasighat on Tuesday made on spot visits and also made aerial survey to inspect the damages caused by flood , landslides and other natural calamities in the year 2017 in East Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its assessment in the tour.

A Memorandum was submitted to the Joint Secretary, MHA Prakash who led the six member Central Team, by Deputy Commissioner, East Siang, Tamiyo Tatak, apprising of the Flood damages caused by Monsoon fury during 2017 in East Siang, as a large part of the District also lies in the the foothill areas .

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Mohesh Chai and Parliamentary Secretaries Disaster Management Kaling Moyong & (WRD), Gum Tayeng were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, During the inspection at Poglek Korong (Stream) ZPM, Bosing I , Namuk Taloh, apprised the visiting Team , that WRC fields were submerged, while also damaging horticulture gardens and affecting Livestocks. Besides eroding a large portion of the upstream hilly areas, the downstream villages also face the flood fury.

The DC also apprised of the extensive damages caused to variousvital infrastructures like roads,bridges and cultivations by the Poglek Stream and the disruption caused to road communication of the vital lifeline of Pasighat –Ledum-Tene-Koyu Road. The Team was accorded a warm welcome by PRI members, Gaon Burahs, officials among others.

Later , the Inter-Ministerial Team also visited Sibo-Korong area and assessed the damages caused including Gidi-Notko Boundary wall.

Later, the DC, in his PPT presentation, briefing on Flood Damages caused by Natural Calamity during 2017 in East Siang highlighted villages under Mebo-Sub Division particularly, Mer, Gadum, Namsing, Silluk and in under Pasighat Sadar, Jarku, Pasighat Market Areas, Police Colony including Teking and Sibut Villages were most affected. 783. 37 Hectares of Cultivated lands under Agriculture and 2.12 hectares under Horticulture have been affected during 2017, he further informed. The DC also presented the sector wise damages report 2017.

On the occasion , The Inter-Ministerial Team while noting the report on the damages caused to infrastructures in various sectors also noted the extensive losses suffered by the farmers.

The mighty Siang and the various turbulent rivers and stream have caused extensive damages to vital infrastructures, dwelling houses, cultivated lands, erosion and affected Livestocks and grazing areas in the Heavy Monsoon in 2017, he also informed.