Centre Approves Better Road Connectivity Projects of Imphal-Moreh Highway

India has the second largest road network across the world. And over the years, road transportation has gradually increased with the improvement in connectivity between cities, towns and villages in the country.

In order to give better inroad connectivity, the Centre planned to develop a total of 66,117 km of roads under different programmes such as National Highways Development Project, Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in Northeast region.

In the landlocked state of Manipur, National Highways 2 and 37 has been the lifeline of the people, as the state does not have rail lines to transport essential commodities. The Centre government also sanctioned Rs. 26 crore from Central Road Fund for maintenance and repair of the roads.

“In Manipur, we have 11 numbers of NHs, in this 1680 Kms of length, NHIDCL has 831 Km and the National Highway with Public Works Department is 445 Km and 421 Km is with Border Road Organization”, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan told ANI

“Strengthening and widening of two lanes from Imphal to Mao section of National Highway 2 will be started soon with 90 Kms length at the costs of Rs. 451 crores. Four laning of Imphal to Moreh section of NH-102 with 65 Kms length is approached with the costs of Rs. 1630 crores and we have cleared the sanctioned of this amount this year,” he added.

During a review meeting with the officials of PWD and NHIDCL at the Hotel Classic Grande in Imphal, the Union Minister stated that works costing Rs. 1,431 crore for 724 Km of National Highways is under construction and in progress.

The Union Minister also announced that 90 Km length from Tamenglong to Peren via Longdi Pabram has been declared “In Principle” National Highway and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has been initiating on preparing the detailed project report.

At present, Imphal-Jiribam road is in progress and it will be completed by March 2018.

The Centre has also approved up-gradation and widening of 65 kms of Imphal to Moreh section of National Highway 39 in Manipur at costs of Rs. 1600 crores. This will help to provide international connectivity, deepen the trade and people to people ties with East and South East Asia countries.

The minister also said that for upgradation of state highways to National highways of 1485 Kms length will be completed in next six months.

-ANI