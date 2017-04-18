Wed, 19 Apr 2017

Centre Approves DM University in Manipur

Centre Approves DM University in Manipur
April 18
12:42 2017
In an attempt to improve higher education facility of Manipur, Union government has given its nod to upgrade DM College into a university.

However, the bill is yet to be tabled and passed in Manipur legislative assembly.

The development was conveyed by state Education minister Th Radheshyam who took part in a formal launching function of mobile app ‘Fund and Reform Tracker’ which is aimed at monitoring projects taken up under Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) at Delhi.
The mobile app was launched by Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Radheshyam further informed that he met the Union HRD Minister who reportedly agreed to upgrade DM Colleges to the level of a Uni-versity.

He also urged Prakash Javadekar to sanction funds necessary for development of higher education infrastructure in the state.

