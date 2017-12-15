Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 15 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Centre Approves Draft Legislation Banning Instant Triple Talaq

Centre Approves Draft Legislation Banning Instant Triple Talaq
December 15
17:09 2017
The government on Friday approved a draft law under which the practice of giving instant triple talaq would be made illegal and void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband, a government functionary has said.

The draft ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ was considered by the Union cabinet which gave its nod, the functionary said.

The draft was prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The other members included External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his junior in the ministry P P Chaudhary.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children.

-PTI

triple talaq
Entertainment

