Centre Approves Rs 1,161.17 Crores Aid to Calamity-Struck Places

A High-Level Committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, approved central assistance of Rs 1,161.17 crores to the states of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Rajasthan and the union territory of Lakshadweep.

Assam was affected by floods during 2017-18, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim were affected by floods as well as landslides during 2017-18, Lakshadweep was affected by cyclone Ockhi during 2017 and Rajasthan was affected by kharif drought during 2017.

The committee approved an assistance of Rs 480.87 crore for Assam, approved assistance from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) amounting to Rs 84.60 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 67.40 crore for Sikkim, Rs 2.16 crore for the Lakshadweep and Rs 526.14 crore for Rajasthan.

The total assistance approved was Rs 1,161.17 crores.

The Union Minister for Agriculture, Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ajay Narayan Jha and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture and NITI Aayog attended the meeting.

ANI