Mon, 30 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Centre asks states to seal state, district borders to stop exodus of migrants

Centre asks states to seal state, district borders to stop exodus of migrants
March 30
02:11 2020
The Centre on Sunday asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal state and district borders to stop movements of migrant workers during lockdown, officials said. During a video conference with chief secretaries and DGPs, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities or on highways as the lockdown continues.

“There has been movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country. Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed,” a government official said. States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed.

District Magistrates and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions, the official said.

Adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work, the official said.

Source: The Economic Times

