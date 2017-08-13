Centre Assures of Help to Assam as 10 More Die in Floods

Even as the Centre assured of all help to flood-hit Assam, the state authorities on Sunday directed officials concerned to speed up rescue and relief operations for over 11 lakh affected persons amid reports of 10 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Over 11 lakh people living in at least 19 of the 33 districts in Assam have so far been affected by a third wave of floods this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and enquired about the scale of devastation caused by floods, apart from assuring of all central cooperation. Sonowal apprised Modi about his government’s relief and rescue efforts and that district administrations in all flood-hit districts had been directed to ensure speedy relief distribution.

The Chief Minister visited a flood relief camp at Bhismak LP School at Panchmile in Sadiya on Sunday and took stock of arrangements made for the camp inmates. He visited Kundil riverside and directed the Water Resources Department to take immediate measures to stop soil erosion due to floods.

Continuous erosion by Kundil river has been causing serious threat to Panchmile, Lakhimi Gaon, and Bogoribari, apart from threatening the Kundil Bridge. Sonowal old media persons that Kundil river’s dredging will be taken up during winter to check the change in its course due to soil erosion.

Sonowal said the state government was taking steps to tackle problems faced by people in Amarpur area, including improvement in road connectivity. A proposal to construct two bridges to connect Amarpur to other places had been submitted to the Centre, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Ministry for Roads and Highways will conduct a survey for the proposed project.

The Chief Minister visited Aithan Ring Bund at Bogibeel, Dibrugarh, and took stock of the situation. Asserting that the state government was serious in finding a permanent solution to the recurring floods, he assured the affected people of adequate relief and said the district machinery had been pressed into service to meet the requirements of survivors.

He held discussions with railways authorities on the expeditious completion of the road-rail bridge at Bogibeel. Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pallab Lochan Das on Sunday directed Deputy Commissioners of flood-affected districts through videoconferencing to gear up rescue and relief efforts on a war footing. The DCs were directed to keep a vigil on relief and rescue efforts down to the grass-roots level.

-IANS