Centre Assures to Include 5 Arunachal Tribe in ST List

Five tribes of Arunachal Pradesh will be soon included in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST), this was informed by Arunachal MP Ninong Ering.

In an official release issued, the Congress MP from Arunachal East constituency said, “The assertion came from the Union tribal affairs minister when he called on him two days ago to put forward his request of early inclusion of Yobin, Nocte, Tutsa, Tangsa and Wancho tribes in the list.

“Non-inclusion has deprived them of benefits of various government facilities and jobs,” Ering had told the Union minister.

The MP has been demanding ST status for the five tribes since 2016. He had even introduced a private members’ bill in the Lok Sabha in this regard.

Besides, Ering has also met with Union home ministry’s registrar general and census commissioner to pitch the demand.

“The registrar general was of the opinion that the ministry of tribal affairs, being the nodal authority in matters pertaining to STs, can take a final decision on this issue,” Ering informed in the release.