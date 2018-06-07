Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Centre Assures to Include 5 Arunachal Tribe in ST List

Centre Assures to Include 5 Arunachal Tribe in ST List
June 07
15:54 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Five tribes of Arunachal Pradesh will be soon included in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST), this was informed by Arunachal MP Ninong Ering.

In an official release issued, the Congress MP from Arunachal East constituency said, “The assertion came from the Union tribal affairs minister when he called on him two days ago to put forward his request of early inclusion of Yobin, Nocte, Tutsa, Tangsa and Wancho tribes in the list.

“Non-inclusion has deprived them of benefits of various government facilities and jobs,” Ering had told the Union minister.
The MP has been demanding ST status for the five tribes since 2016. He had even introduced a private members’ bill in the Lok Sabha in this regard.

Besides, Ering has also met with Union home ministry’s registrar general and census commissioner to pitch the demand.
“The registrar general was of the opinion that the ministry of tribal affairs, being the nodal authority in matters pertaining to STs, can take a final decision on this issue,” Ering informed in the release.

Tags
Ninong EringST
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.