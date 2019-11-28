Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 28 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Centre bans HNLC

Centre bans HNLC
November 28
12:50 2019
NET Bureau

The Union Home Ministry has banned the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), branding it an “unlawful association”.

In a notification, the Home Ministry declared the HNLC along with its factions, wings and frontal organisations in Meghalaya as an unlawful association under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The HNLC which operates largely in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region has continued with its secessionist objective, which is “detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India”, the Ministry stated.

It further said that the HNLC has continued its “intimidation and bullying” of the civilian population “for extortion of funds”, maintained links with other insurgent groups of the region and also maintained camps in Bangladesh for training purposes.

Other reasons cited for continuing the ban was violence perpetrated by the insurgent group. The Home Ministry stated that from 2015 to July this year, there were four incidents of violence involving the killing of a civilian.

Source: The Assam Tribune

BannedHNLCKhasi-Jaintia Hillsmeghalayaunion home ministryUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act
