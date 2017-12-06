Centre Bids to Promote Tourism Potential of Northeast

Union government is mulling to build an inter-regional package for Northeast; this was stated by Secretary, Ministry of Tourism Rashmi Verma.

While interacting with media on the sidelines of 6th International Tourism Mart in Guwahati, Verma said, “The main reason behind organizing this mart is to showcase the tourism potential of Northeast region and promote intra-regional contact.”

“A campaign on electronic media is also running to promote tourism in Northeast. Road shows in places like Japan, Russia will also be organized for the same purpose of promotion, the cost of which will be borne by the Tourism department”, added Verma.

Highlighting the unique features of 6th edition of ITM she added, “This time in ITM we have large number of foreign delegates. Around 70 delegates from 29 nations are participating in the mart. In addition, we also have around 30 domestic tour operators from different states of India and 103 tour operators from all the Northeastern states have joined the event with the sole aim of showcasing and promoting the tourism potential of the region.”

Various discussions relating for improving air connectivity of Northeast and other strategies to promote Northeast tourism were held in the conference.

Elaborating about strategies Verma added their main strategies are to promote Northeast as a whole without diluting the individual identities of the northeastern states, developing inter-regional contact and introducing thematic packages.

Assam Tourism Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his gratitude towards Government of India for choosing Assam as the host state for the 6th Tourism mart.

“We are soon going to sign a MoU with Club Mahindra to up resorts in Assam”, informed Sarma.