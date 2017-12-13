Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 13 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Centre Committed to Develop Northeast: Union Minister Bhamre

Centre Committed to Develop Northeast: Union Minister Bhamre
December 13
13:32 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Minister Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre on Tuesday said the Centre is committed to develop the north eastern region especially Arunachal Pradesh.

Inaugurating Deopani Bridge on RoingHunli road over Eze river in Lower Dibang Valley district, he said Arunachal has huge potential and it would open the door for the economy of the south East Asia.

The minister of state for defence said, “Besides socio economic development of the area, the bridge will also serve the country for easy movement of defence requirements along the Sino-India border,” he added.

The minister also highlighted the strategic importance of all the completed projects that connects the Trans Arunachal Highway up to the plains of Assam.

Two crucial bridges in the eastern region of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated on Tuesday by the minister. The bridges have been built as part of the government’s efforts to enhance infrastructure in the state bordering China.

Bhamre first inaugurated the 140-m-long Injupani bridge on the Roing-Koronu-Paya road, which is a part of Trans Arunachal Highway. The Injupani bridge would provide an uninterrupted access between Roing and Tezu, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The minister then inaugurated the 300-m-long Deopani/Eze bridge over the Eze river at Roing.

-PTI

Tags
Deopani BridgeInjupani bridgeSubhash Ramrao Bhamre
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.