Centre Committed to Develop Northeast: Union Minister Bhamre

Union Minister Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre on Tuesday said the Centre is committed to develop the north eastern region especially Arunachal Pradesh.

Inaugurating Deopani Bridge on RoingHunli road over Eze river in Lower Dibang Valley district, he said Arunachal has huge potential and it would open the door for the economy of the south East Asia.

The minister of state for defence said, “Besides socio economic development of the area, the bridge will also serve the country for easy movement of defence requirements along the Sino-India border,” he added.

The minister also highlighted the strategic importance of all the completed projects that connects the Trans Arunachal Highway up to the plains of Assam.

Two crucial bridges in the eastern region of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated on Tuesday by the minister. The bridges have been built as part of the government’s efforts to enhance infrastructure in the state bordering China.

Bhamre first inaugurated the 140-m-long Injupani bridge on the Roing-Koronu-Paya road, which is a part of Trans Arunachal Highway. The Injupani bridge would provide an uninterrupted access between Roing and Tezu, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The minister then inaugurated the 300-m-long Deopani/Eze bridge over the Eze river at Roing.

-PTI