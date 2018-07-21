Centre Dreams of ‘Congress-Mukt’ Northeast

After taking charge as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-led NDA government is focusing on all-round development of the Northeast.As a part of this,in 2016, NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) was formed by the saffron brigade in order to make the Northeast region free of Congress, which in general is referred to as ‘Congress-Mukt-Northeast’. The third NEDA conclave was held in Guwahati on May 20, 2018. Northeast Today reports

A Brief Roundup

On May 20, 2018, the third conclave of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) was organised in Guwahati, under the shadow of the BJP’s recent setback in Karnataka. The conclave was chaired by BJP national president Amit Shah and seven Chief Ministers- Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura), N Biren Singh (Manipur), and Sarbananda Sonowal(Assam) along with NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP in-charge for the Northeast Ram Madhav, BJP’s national general secretary Ram Lal, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and a host of other leaders and members took part in it.

According to the sources, the political conclave was organised in Guwahati to draw up strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The sources have also informed that the saffron brigade is eyeing to win as many as 21 seats among the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the Northeast region.

The North-East Democratic Alliance or NEDA is a political coalition that was formed on May 24, 2016, by Bharatiya Janata Party along with regional political parties like Naga People’s Front, Sikkim Democratic Front, People’s Party of Arunachal, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front. The motive of the new political front was to protect the interests of the people of the region as well as uniting non-Congress parties in Northeast India. Himanta Biswa Sarma was appointed as the convenor of the front. The coalition was formed soon after their stunning victory in Assam.

Amit Shah Speaks

While chairing the conclave, BJP National President, Amit Shah, said, “Earlier Northeast was lampooned for being corrupt. Congress governments were neck deep in corruption. Since BJP government came to power in some of the Northeast states, from briefcase politics, it is now marching ahead on development politics.”

Further listing how the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has worked for the Northeast, he pointed, “Modi’s mantra of sabkasaathsabkavikas has ensured that Northeast has no place for secessionist powers,”

Speaking about making Northeast as a ‘Congress-mukt’ region, he mentioned, “BJP is in power in all the states of the Northeast expect Mizoram and it aims to win maximum seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

Shah also stated that following the party’s win in Mizoram, people would get a “Congress-mukt” Northeast.

“After Mizoram election, the Northeast will be Congress-mukt. You will find eight chief ministers sitting on the dais in NEDA’s next meeting,” he added.

Launching an attack on Congress, Shah, said, “Congress always saw the Northeast merely as a resource to cobble up a majority. But BJP, whether it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government or Narendra Modi’s government, they have acknowledged Northeast’s right. The rights which other states have on the country’s resources, Northeast should have more. This is what the BJP has done.”

“With Narendra Modi’s mantra, within a decade or two, the Northeast is going to be the biggest contributor to national growth,” he assured, adding, “BJP has been successful in securing the borders, be it infiltration from Bangladesh, weapons smuggling or encounters with militant groups in Myanmar”.

Regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, he said, “I have got a feeling thatpeople’s sentiments in Assam will be hurt with the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.”

AGP on Citizenship Bill

During the NEDA conclave, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP government in Assam urged the Centre not to go ahead with the bill as it is a threat to the indigenous people and violates the clauses of Assam Accord.

AGP president and Assam Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora while delivering his speech, said, “We would like to draw the BJP president’s attention to the Citizenship Bill violates certain clauses of the Assam Accord. The Assam Accord is a fruit of the six-year-long Assam Agitation in the 1980s.”

According to Bora, if the Citizenship Bill is passed, it will change Assam’s demography.

“The bill will threaten the identity of the indigenous people, change the demographic pattern of the state and there should be no division on the basis of religion,” he pointed out, adding, “Thus we strongly oppose the bill as it violates the clauses of the Assam Accord which was signed after six years of agitation in which 855 people had sacrificed their lives.”

Concluding his speech he urged Amit Shah to understand the sentiments of the indigenous people.

“We hope Amit Shah will realise the gravity of the situation that will result following the passing of the Bill, and understand the sentiments of the people and not proceed with it in the interest of the indigenous population,” he concluded.