Centre extends ceasefire with two Naga insurgent groups

NET Bureau

The government has extended the ceasefire with armed groups the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland NSCN-Nekpao-Kithovi (NSCN-NK) till April 27, 2020, the Centre said on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs also said that a fresh pact for suspension of operations was signed with another outfit, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango.

It was decided to extend the suspension of operation agreement with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R for a further period of one year with effect from April 28 this year till April 27, 2020, the statement said.

The agreement was signed on April 15 by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry on behalf of the Central government, and Jack Jimomi, Supervisor, GPRN/NSCN, on behalf of NSCN/NK and by Amento Chishi, Supervisor, and Toshi Longkumer, Secretary, on behalf of NSCN/R.

On April 15, NSCN’s Khango faction also entered into a fresh ceasefire agreement with the Union government from Monday for a period of one year, the statement said.

The new ceasefire agreement and revised ceasefire ground rules were signed by Garg and Newell Naga, Supervisor and Michael Yeptho, member, on behalf of NSCN/K-Khango.

The three insurgent groups, which operate in Nagaland, are among several other armed groups of the state such as NSCN-Isak-Muivah and NSCN-Khaplang.

While the NSCN (I-M) has entered into a ceasefire agreement in 1997 and has been maintaining it since then, the pact with NSCN-K has been broken after the group attacked a military convoy in Manipur in June 2015, killing 18 soldiers.

Source: newindianexpress