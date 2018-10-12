Centre Increases Nagaland’s Flying Hour Limit

NET Bureau

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has agreed ‘in principle’ to enhance the flying hours of the state’s helicopter service by 720 hours per year – taking the total flying hour ceiling to 1200 hours per year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Nagaland State Transport department informed that with the increase of flying hours, the government of Nagaland can now induct one more helicopter to the existing service to ferry ‘passengers and patients at subsidised fare including the far-flung and remote areas, affordable by the common men.’

It informed that the state helicopter service is operated under the subsidy scheme of Union Ministry of Home Affairs with 75% of the cost borne by the Centre and the rest 25% by the Nagaland government.

“With this approval, the state government of Nagaland could be able to fulfill the requirements as sought by the ministry, GoI and guidelines of DGCA for operation of the state helicopter service, inducting one more helicopter in view of the increasing demand of helicopter service in the state,” the statement read.

While announcing the news, the department also mentioned that the persistent and untiring efforts of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and P Paiwang Konyak, the minister of Transport, Civil Aviation, Railways and Land Resources, have paid rich dividend in getting the nod from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror