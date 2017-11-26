Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 26 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Centre Mulls to Connect Guwahati with Major SE Asian Nations: Assam Guv

Centre Mulls to Connect Guwahati with Major SE Asian Nations: Assam Guv
November 26
16:43 2017
For improving connectivity of Northeastern states and boosting the region’s trade prospect, Union government is considering linking of Guwahati with all major South East Asian nations through flight services, this was stated by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday.

“A plan to develop the Assam city as a major hub for trade with the 10-nation ASEAN bloc is being worked on,” he said, adding, “Efforts are on to set up consulates of all the 10 member-countries of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in Guwahati, and to re-open traditional trade routes between the North Eastern states and South East Asia.”

He further added that Centre is working on an ambitious plan to boost the economic growth of the resource-rich
Northeast. “Among the steps being considered is the linking of the region through land, air and water with the vibrant economies of South East Asia, in sync with India’s Act East policy.”

Mukhi, who took over as Assam Governor in October, said he had proposed to the Centre to tweak its UDAN scheme on regional air connectivity to link Guwahati with all the ASEAN countries, “The Centre is working on.”

