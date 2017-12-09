Centre Plans to Augment Capacities of Refineries in Assam

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said his ministry is planning to augment capacities of the refineries in Assam from 7 MMT to 15 MMT. He also said production of its Digboi Oil Refinery would be continued considering the emotional appeal attached to it.

Pradhan, who is also the minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the North East has been released outlining steps to leverage the hydrocarbon sector for development of the region.

A skill development institute at Uttar Phulung in North Guwahati has been set up by Oil India Limited as per the directive of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in line with similar SDIs established by other major oil & gas sector PSUs with an aim to cater to the skill needs of the youths of north-eastern region to enhance their employability in hydrocarbon as well as other sectors.

Jointly dedicating the skill development institute to the nation with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the Assam government for providing three acres for setting up the institute which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Pradhan today also reviewed skill development in the North East region at a meeting with representatives of each state giving an account of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), their upgradation and related central schemes. He asked the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to coordinate with state and its stakeholders to understand NEs needs and requirements.

-PTI