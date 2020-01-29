Centre plans to set up Food Parks in all states of North East Region: Rameswar Teli

NET Bureau

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli has said that Centre has planned to set up Food Parks in all states of North East Region. He said a number of food parks have already been completed and started functioning. The Minister said this while addressing a workshop on Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) at Aizawl yesterday. A large number of entrepreneurs engaged in Agro-based sector and members from many Self Help Groups participated in the workshop.

Mr. Teli also discussed on various central schemes that can help boost the food processing industry in Mizoram. He said that entire North East has huge potential for Agro-based enterprises and several attractive schemes are already in place in the PMKSY policy framework. These schemes include financial incentives Mega Food Parks and Integrated Cold Chain.

He further said that these schemes can assist entrepreneurs to establish market linkage across the country and also for exports to ASEAN countries.

Source: News On Air