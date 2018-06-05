Centre Promises to Take up Manipur Employees’ Demand on 7th Pay Scale

The 7th central pay scale should be furnished to Manipur state government employees, this was stated by said Union minister of state (Finance), Pratap Sukhla during his visit in Imphal.

While speaking to media, Sukhla assured to talk with the concerned authorities when he will reach Delhi.

He was also apprised of the ongoing cease work strike of the employees that was launched on March 22 in demand for the implementation of the central pay scale.

The employees have been urging CM N. Biren Singh to fix a schedule for implementation of the new central pay scale as the chief minister assured to implement it soon.

“All work is being monitored by the Prime Minister Office and I am here to take an assessment over the central schemes being taken up in the state,” said Sukhla, adding, “Centre is ready to aid the state government in any way possible. The key areas have been identified for implementation of various policies regarding rural infrastructure, housing etc. Border area development is focused on the Act East Policy and development of Chandel district is a main priority.”

The Union minister also met Biren at the chief minister’s office.

The finance minister has also promised that all possible assistance will be extended to the socially backward group under the financial inclusion schemes.