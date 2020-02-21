Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 21 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Centre releases Rs 19,950 cr as GST compensation to states, UTs

February 21
11:09 2020
The Central Government has released 19,950 crore rupees as GST compensation to states. The amount was released to states last Monday. With this release of GST compensation, the Central Government has released a total of over 1.20 lakh crore rupees towards GST compensation to the states during current fiscal.

In the financial year 2018-19, an amount of over 95 thousand crore rupees was collected as GST compensation cess of which over 69 thousand crore rupees was released to the States and Union Territories as GST compensation.

Source: News On Air

