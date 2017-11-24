Centre Releases Rs 47crore for Rail Link in Arunachal

Giving a major boost to the rail connectivity in the land of rising sun—Arunachal Pradesh, Union government has released Rs 47.18 crore to the Northeastern Frontier Railway (Construction) for survey work for three lines in the Northeastern states, including the Misamari – Tawang line.

The development was informed by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra to chief secretary Satya Gopal through a letter.

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with a team of senior officers from the ministry, including Mitra, had held a high level meeting with Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, land management minister Nabam Rebia and senior state government officials headed by chief secretary Satya Gopal on November 4 during her visit to the state.

During discussion, Sitharaman had assured release of requisite funds for conducting the survey for laying the strategic railway line from Missamari (Assam) to Tawang bordering the Tibet region of China.

Mitra on the other hand promised that there would be no funding constraints and necessary resources would be made available for the work. “Indian Railways have been requested to intimate exact requirement of additional fund during 2017-18. The defence minister is taking up the issue of early completion of the survey work separately with the railways minister.”