Centre Reviews Security Situation Along Manipur- Myanmar Border

India shares a 1643-km-long international border with Myanmar and a 4096.7 km with Bangladesh and the north east region is one of the gateways to South East Asia.

In view of ongoing violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar, which has triggered an outflow of Rohingya Muslims, various security arrangements have been put in place across the region to prevent infiltration of illegal immigrants.

In a bid to study the ground reality and for preventive security measurements, the Centre has asked Joint Secretary (Northeast) Satyendra Garg and Special Secretary (International Security) Rina Mitra to review the security situation along India’s border with Myanmar. The review would also include oversseing activities at the Indo-Myanmarese Commercial Trade Centre and the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

“Our task is here to understand the FMR (Free Movement Regime) is functioning. So, we have been to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram to understand how the whole system is functioning.. And once the decisions are taken, we will formalise the system of functioning of the Free Movement Regime,” Garg said

The officials also met officers and security personnel of 11 Assam Rifles and inquired about frisking of traders and commuters at the security check-post.

At the same time, for better observation and research, the officials also took note of the average number of persons from India and Myanmar crossing the Gate No. 2 on daily basis.

Apart from Moreh, Jiribam has been termed as the one of the vulnerable areas of the region as it is near Assam and shares border with Bangladesh. The area is prone to illegal infiltration from the neighbouring countries.

“Rohingya issue has been a concerned for the State Government of Manipur. We have taken various proactive and preventive measures and we have no information about infiltration of Rohingyas in to the state of Manipur as of now. Our focus has been on Moreh and more than that, our focus has been on Jiribam Exits. So we have put up lot of security measures in Jiribam area. Drive is going on almost every day and we hope to take care of the situation,” Manipur Director General of Police LM Khaute said.

Stringent security arrangements have been set up and deployment of armed forces at various security check post has doubled in order to tackle unforeseen crisis, which may arise from ongoing Rohingya violence.

In wake of the Rohingya crisis, the central and Manipur governments are trying their best to maintain peace within our borders and in Myanmar too.

“We have allotted our police forces and security forces wherever there are such possibilities of such crossing over from across Myanmar, we are maintaining high alert. So far, we have not got any adverse report on this regard,” Khaute added.

Meanwhile, not a single report of mass exodus and influx of illegal immigrants from the neighboring borders has emerged; however the state police and army personnel are still keeping strict vigil to maintain the security situation.

