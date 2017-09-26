Centre Sanctions Land Compensation for Land Acquired by Army in Arunachal

The Union Defence Ministry through a notification has approved and sanctioned the long overdue land compensation for private land acquired by the Army for defence purposes in Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be recalled that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during his visit to New Delhi earlier this month had called on the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and had apprised her about the long pending land cases and the need for its early disposal. The defence minister had very promptly responded to Khandu’s request and had assured that she would visit the state in last part of October and sort out all the pending issues pertaining to land acquisition, compensation etc.

According to the notification dated September 19, 2017 issued by the Defence Ministry, sanction has been accorded for Rs. 48,63,55,191 as being the land compensation amount for 177.03 acres of community land at Tenga Garrison in West Kameng district which was acquired by Army for Key Location Plan of formation/unit.

Similar sanction of land compensation was accorded for Rs. 67,05,67,616.97 for establishing HQ 22 Infantry Brigade Less One Infantry Battalion in an acquired private land of 341.882 acres at Bora Rupak Village under Upper Subansiri district.

The Defence Ministry also accorded sanction to the tune of Rs. 42,42,30,400 for housing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison for an acquired land of 200.056 acres of private land at Bomja village under Mukto cirlce of Tawang district.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to Defence Ministry, especially Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for addressing the long felt demand of the state government and its people, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that this move of the centre will further the cordial relations with Army and civilians and strengthen the bond and trust enjoyed by each other. He further hoped that the defence ministry would clear all other pending issues in a time bound manner.

Khandu also thanked Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju for his tireless support in fulfilling the needs of the state. CM said that Rijiju has always been very prompt and supportive when it comes to the interest of the state.