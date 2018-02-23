Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 23 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Centre Sets up Committee on Medicinal, Aromatic Plants for Northeast

February 23
11:18 2018
An inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on medicinal and aromatic plants has been set up for the north-east and it will suggest actionable measures to generate more livelihood opportunities in the region.

The IMC would identify the gaps in the existing mechanism or institutional arrangements, suggest a policy intervention for optimally harnessing the medicinal and aromatic plants of the north-eastern region, an official statement said on Thursday.

The committee will also suggest ways for accelerating the development of the sector, suggest a plan of action for the dovetailing of the schemes and programmes of the ministries and departments concerned. It would also suggest actionable measures to generate more livelihood opportunities, which would lead to the economic transformation of the region, based on cultivation and sustainable management of medicinal and aromatic plants, the statement said.

The committee will create synergy among the various programmes of the Union government to enable the medicinal and aromatic plants sector become vibrant. The IMC will facilitate coordination among the ministries and departments in various programmes that are being implemented on conservation, sustainable management and development of medicinal plants in the north-east.

The first meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on March 12 and it will be co-chaired by the secretaries of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Ministry of AYUSH. The IMC will have members from various ministries, departments and several organisations in the relevant fields.

-PTI

Entertainment

Latest News

