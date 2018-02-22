Centre Sets up NITI Forum for Northeast

To identify and address the issues affecting economic growth in the Northeast, the Centre has set up a new forum with representatives from key central ministries and the state governments of the region.

The ‘NITI Forum for Northeast’ has been set up and is tasked to identify various constraints on the way of accelerated, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the Northeast, an official statement said on Wednesday. The forum, to be co-chaired by the Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar and Minister for the Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh, will recommend suitable interventions for addressing identified constraints.

The forum will review the development status in the Northeast and may examine and address any other issue which is of importance but not specifically spelt out in its terms of reference, the statement said. The body may devise its own procedure to conduct its business, meetings, fields visits or constitution of sub-groups, it said.

The forum will have its Secretariat in the Ministry of DoNER and its members will include secretaries of ministries of road transport & highways, railways, power, water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation, new & renewable energy, health & family welfare, human resource development, environment, forest & climate change.

Chief Secretaries of Northeastern states of Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will also be members of the forum.

Secretary, North East Council (NEC), Shillong will be Member Secretary. The Joint Secretary (Northeast) in the ministry of home affairs, besides a number of experts from various fields will also be members of the forum.

-PTI