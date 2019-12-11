Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam

NET Bureau

The Central government has started withdrawing paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir after the law and order situation improves in the Valley.

Ten companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam. According to sources, as many as 20 CRPF companies will be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir.

A special train has also been started to help security personnel reach Assam conveniently.

“The MHA has cancelled the order of induction of seven CRPF Companies to Manipur on the operational ground and these Companies should be released to the Government of Assam for Law and Order duty on the arrival of the special train at Dimapur,” an official communication, accessed by ANI states.

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The paramilitary forces were deployed in the region to maintain peace and law and order after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. According to the government, not even a single death has happened due to police firing in law and order related incidents.

“During this period, 197 persons have been injured in law and order related incidents. During the same period, three security force personnel and 17 civilians have been killed in terror-related incidents while 129 persons got injured,” said the Home Ministry in Parliament.

The Ministry also said that the reorganisation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh had “no additional financial implication”.

Source: India Today