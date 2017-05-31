Centre to Help Manipur in Promoting Silk

Union Minsiter of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta has stated that the Central Government will extend all possible help in promoting silk production in Manipur. Speaking to media person while visiting Regional Oak Tasar Research Station (RTSR) located at Mantripukhri, Tamta said Manipur is the largest producer of silk in the entire north eastern state and there are varieties of silk available in the state and Scientist of the Station need to look into the process of producing new breed for higher production of silk.

Ajay Tamta also said that as silk production is giving employment generation in the state, Central Government will extend possible help in promoting silk production. He also visited Oak Tasar Grainage, where cocoons are kept. The minister had interaction with the farmers while visiting Regional Oak Tasar Research Station (ROTRS). He was accompanied by Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit and officials of Sericulture Department.

Ahead of the visit, the minister had meeting with officials of sericulture and Textiles Department along with Th Biswajit and Parliamentary Secretary of Sericulture Awangbow Newmai at Classic Grande on Tuesday.

During the meeting officials of Sericulture and Textiles department highlighted various issues concerning the functioning of the department. Ajay Tamta assured to extend possible assistance in both the department to promote sericultural and handloom and handicraft products in the state.