Thu, 05 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Centre to Rename Agartala Airport

Centre to Rename Agartala Airport
July 05
11:14 2018
Union Cabinet gave its approval to rename the Agartala Airport in Tripura as ‘Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport’, Agartala on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of the long pending demand of people of Tripura as well as the Tripura government for paying tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore.

According to an official communique, Manikya Kishore, who ascended the throne of the erstwhile Tripura Princely State in 1923, was an enlightened and benevolent ruler. Agartala Airport was constructed in 1942 on the land donated by Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore.

As a visionary ruler, who had travelled extensively across the globe, he took several steps for the all-round development of Tripura. Due to his initiative, an aerodrome at Agartala was constructed that has evolved as the second busiest airport in the North East and provides crucial air connectivity to Tripura. It is apt to rename the Agartala Airport after his name, which will be a befitting tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore.

In the run up to assembly polls this year, BJP had promised to rename the airport if it comes to power in Tripura.

- THE ECONOMIC TIMES

