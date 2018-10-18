Centre Working to Achieve Zero Hunger by 2030

NET Bureau

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday said that the NDA government was working continuously to achieve the goal of ‘zero hunger’ by 2030 in the country.

Addressing the Agri Startup and Entrepreneurship Conclave here on World Food Day, he said that the efforts of farmers and techniques developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had contributed to an increase in agricultural production and food security in India. Singh’s remarks came in the wake of the release of the Global Hunger Index (GHI) that ranked India 103rd among 119 countries.

As per the fourth advance estimate, foodgrains production in the country is estimated at 284.83 million tonnes in 2017-18, an increase of over 20 million tonnes compared with the figures of 2013-14.

The Minister said that horticultural crops, which contribute significantly to nutritional security, witnessed a record production this year at 307 million tonnes.

“The role of high-quality crop variety, seed and technology have been significant in increasing production,” a release quoted him as saying.

He said that there was a requirement of 22 lakh skilled youths in the agricultural sector, for which a skilling programme was being conducted.

“There is tremendous potential for start-ups in the fields of seed and plant production, food processing and post-mortgage management, veterinary, farm machinery, poultry, fish production, biological products and bioplasty,” he said.