Centre Yet to Decide Place for Establishing AIIMS in Assam: Gohain

In a significant disclosure, Union minister of state for Railways Rajen Gohain has stated Centre has yet to decide the place for setting up of AIIMS in Assam.

The union minister’s statement comes few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the 750 bedded AIIMS unit at Changsari in Kamrup.

Gohain further maintained that he too support the demands of setting up the AIIMS in Raha. “Narendra Modi had been apprised of the matter regarding the demands for stopping construction works in Changsari,” said Gohain.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Kolkata, on April 20, modified its earlier order on the setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari, thereby allowing the Assam Government to continue with the construction works till the final outcome of the case.

It is to be mention that AIIMS in Assam will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,123 crores as part of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’, the unit is expected to be completed within the next four years.