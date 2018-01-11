Centre’s Nod for New Railway Line from Silapathar to Aalo via Bame

As assured to the people at Aalo on Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had a detailed discussion on railway connectivity with the General Manager of Northeast Railways (Construction), NK Prasad and his team of officials on Thursday evening.

Khandu insisted on the Railway officers that a railway line to Aalo has to be made a priority as demanded by the people of the area, which he fully endorsed. Accordingly, the railway officials informed that the Centre has given the go ahead for a new railway line from Silapathar to Aalo via Bame and soon survey works will begin.

Prasad also informed that another new railway line from North Lakhimpur to Ziro has been approved. The Chief Minister requested the officials to immediately start the survey and investigation works and assured support and cooperation from the state government.

He further sought the status of other railway lines being proposed in the state. It was informed that survey for three railway lines – Margherita to Deomali (31km), Lekhapani to Kharsang (25km) and Itakhola to Seijosa (18km) has been completed.

Survey for other railway lines is on progress that includes Doomdooma-Namsai-Wakro (96km), Dangri-Roing (60km), Deomali-Naharkatia (20km), Kharsang-Miao-Nampong-New Kamlang Deban (75km) and Tinsukia-Pasighat via Simalguri Kanubari (300km).

The Chief Minister also discussed on the progress of railway line from Murkongselek to Pasighat (26km) and Pasighat-Tezu-Parashuram Kund-Rupai. The officials informed that land acquisition process for Murkongselek-Pasighat has been completed and survey work is on full progress. They also informed that survey work for Pasighat to Rupai via Tezu and Parashuramkund is also in progress.

The meeting also discussed on Bhalukpong to Tawang railway line that will cut down the existing road distance from 385 km to 165 km when completed.

The Chief Minister said once these railways line becomes fully functional it will benefit the farmers the most as due to lack of connectivity they are unable to find viable market.