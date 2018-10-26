CFSI Collaborates With Arunachal Government for Children Film Bonanza

NET Bureau

School children of the capital complex were invited to the two-day Children’s Film Bonanza, which began at a Naharlagun hotel here on Thursday. Being organized by the Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI) in collaboration with the state’s information & public relations department, the event will showcase award-winning and the best of children’s cinema, stated an official release.

Gauru: Journey of Courage, produced by the CFSI, which won two awards at the 13th China International Children’s Film Festival in 2017, along with Rajan Khosa-directed 2012 film Gattu were screened during the inaugural session.

Earlier, IPR Minister Bamang Felix, who inaugurated the event, described the collaboration of the CFSI and the IPR as historic, and said it would help in screening meaningful films for the school children.

“Children could change the course of history by dint of their hard work and innovative imagination,” Felix said, and narrated the inspiring story Malala Yousafzai, “who surmounted all hurdles and stumbling blocks to get education.”

He said the Arunachal Film and Television Institute, which has started functioning, would facilitate the state’s aspiring filmmakers and actors in excelling in their fields.

CFSI Mumbai’s administrative officer Rajesh Gohil highlighted the initiatives of the CFSI to produce and screen children’s films across the country. He said the primary onus of the CFSI is to produce quality films for children in order to educate them in all spheres of life.

He said the CFSI has also produced films for children with hearing and visual disabilities.

IPR Director Obang Tayeng informed that films will be screened for the visually and hearing impaired students of Donyi-Polo School, Itanagar, on 26 October. IPR Special Secretary Himanshu Gupta also spoke.