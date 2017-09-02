CFSI Film Bonanza Held for the Children of Northeast

Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI) with its outreach partner Cinedarbaar with support of Meghalaya Board of School Education organized the exciting CFSI film bonanza for the children of North East India.

In a constant endeavour to provide children of North East India a wholesome entertainment and to strengthen the children’s film movement in the region, CFSI Bonanza was held in Meghalaya- Tura, Amapati and Mahendraganj from 28th August to 1st September 2017.

CFSI organizes spectacular film festivals like International Children Film Festival, Hyderabad, Children Film Bonanza and Children Film Festival across North East India. Dr. Shravan Kumar, CEO of CFSI has been influential in initiating children programmes to spread the good value entertainment amongst large population of India.

“Our goal is to provide world class and valuable film entertainment to children and at the same time help them understand the nuances of film making through workshops, interactions with film makers and exciting activities,” says Dr.Shravan Kumar.

The Children Film Bonanza, Meghalaya films were curated from the catalogue of CFSI, with an ambition to reach out to children of different districts of the state. Over the years some of the brightest talents of Indian Cinema- Mrinal Sen, Satyen Bose, Shyam Bengeal etc. have directed films for CFSI.

The opening of the festival happened at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Tura with the opening film being-Kima’s lode . The film is about the remote border town of “Chhimtui,” in northeast India, is shaken up as twelve -year old boy “Kima” goes missing. His widowed mother fears the worst. Kima suddenly returns but refuses to tell where he has been. He makes a secret plan with his best buddies “Rova” and “Dawnga” to go back to the forest. On the fateful day, the boys share a ride with an old man who tells them of a strange tale.

To promote child Protection Rights short animated fun films made by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been screened before every film. The festival also organized quiz competition based on the films screened for children. Each correct answer won special gifts.

The festival also travelled to remote parts of Nagaland and Tripura. “Our efforts lie in showcasing stories that our culturally rich and relatable to the children of Meghalaya and other states; we wish that this platform is both a learning and fun activity for the youth,” says Dr. Shravan Kumar.

“In my capacity as both Executive Chairman of MBOSE and Deputy Commissioner West Garo Hills, Tura, I am delighted in partnering with CFSI for the film bonanza for children in Tura and South West Garo Hills, Ampati in four selected schools. We feel responsible cinema is the best form of education and entertainment for children and children’s movies are very creative and imaginative. We hope the children would love every bit of it and enjoy the cinematic experience.“ says Pravin Bakshi

On the last day of screening at Montfort Centre for Education, Tura, Pravin Bkashi, Executive Chairman of MBOSE and Deputy Commissioner West Garo Hills, Tura interacted with the children and gave an inspiring speech. CEO of CFSI, Dr. Shravan Kumar, also interacted with children through video conferencing and he announced that a week-long event of workshops on different subjects will be organized at Montfort Centre for Education, Tura, and he will take some of the children to the International Children’s Film Festival, Hyderabad that will be held on 14th November.

CFSI is committed to strengthening the children’s film movement within India and promoting Indian produced children’s films across the globe.