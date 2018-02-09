CGI Sheets Seized in Phulbari Seat of Poll-Bound Meghalaya

The election officials on Thursday seized three trucks of corrugated galvanized iron (CGI) sheets, allegedly meant for distribution among voters of Phulbari assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district of the state, a senior police officer said.

The three trucks were hidden in the compound of two different schools near Demdema village of the district, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said.

“The election surveillance teams and flying squads were dispatched to the site this morning after the district authorities received a complaint from the members of National People’s Party (NPP),” he said. The schools and the stockpile have been sealed and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he added.

The NPP alleged that sitting Congress legislator from the seat and Assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal was involved in the matter. A senior leader of the NPP said on the condition of anonymity that it was a ploy to woo the voters of the constituency.

An administration official, however, said the matter is under review and the owner of the stockpile has not been identified as yet.

Meghalaya is set to go to polls on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

The tenure of the current 60-member assembly ends on March 6.

-PTI