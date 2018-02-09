Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

CGI Sheets Seized in Phulbari Seat of Poll-Bound Meghalaya

CGI Sheets Seized in Phulbari Seat of Poll-Bound Meghalaya
February 09
13:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The election officials on Thursday seized three trucks of corrugated galvanized iron (CGI) sheets, allegedly meant for distribution among voters of Phulbari assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district of the state, a senior police officer said.

The three trucks were hidden in the compound of two different schools near Demdema village of the district, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said.

“The election surveillance teams and flying squads were dispatched to the site this morning after the district authorities received a complaint from the members of National People’s Party (NPP),” he said. The schools and the stockpile have been sealed and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he added.

The NPP alleged that sitting Congress legislator from the seat and Assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal was involved in the matter. A senior leader of the NPP said on the condition of anonymity that it was a ploy to woo the voters of the constituency.

An administration official, however, said the matter is under review and the owner of the stockpile has not been identified as yet.
Meghalaya is set to go to polls on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

The tenure of the current 60-member assembly ends on March 6.

-PTI

Tags
CGI SheetsPhulbariPhulbari SeatPoll-Bound Meghalaya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.